WARRENSBURG — Each year, Johnson County 4-H takes the opportunity to recognize outstanding 4-H members and volunteers.
The Annual 4-H Recognition Banquet was Oct. 21 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
The following youth were recognized for completion of their Missouri Report Forms: Clover Kid – Jaycee Gower (Royal Clovers 4-H Club), Harrison Hoppenthaler (Royal Clovers 4-H Club), Myla Jones (Royal Clovers 4-H Club), William Korman (Royal Clovers 4-H Club), Tony Legleiter (Royal Clovers 4-H Club); Junior Division – 8-year-old first place Blue Ribbon to Mallory Hall (Royal Clovers 4-H Club), second place Blue Ribbon to Kaelyn Counts (Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club), third place Blue Ribbon to Layla Parsons (Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club); 9-year-old first place Blue Ribbon to Wyatt Phoenix (Blackwater Bobcats 4-H Club), second place Blue Ribbon to Clayton Phoenix (Blackwater Bobcats 4-H Club), third place Blue Ribbon to Clayton Gower (Royal Clovers 4-H Club), other blue ribbons were awarded to Colt Holcomb (Blackwater Bobcats 4-H Club), Cooper Audsley (Royal Clovers 4-H Club), red ribbons were awarded to Jackson Hoppenthaler (Royal Clovers 4-H Club), Marcus Korman (Royal Clovers 4-H Club) and Hayden Starbuck (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); 10-year-old first place Blue Ribbon to Addison Counts (Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club), second place Blue Ribbon to Brock Krewson (Royal Clovers 4-H Club); Intermediate Division – first place Blue Ribbon to Ryan Munsterman (Good Neighbors 4-H Club), second place Blue Ribbon to Levi Phoenix (Blackwater Bobcats 4-H Club), third place Blue Ribbon to Grayci Holcomb (Blackwater Bobcats 4-H Club); and Senior Division – first place Blue Ribbon to Morgan Starbuck (Good Neighbors 4-H Club), second place Blue Ribbon to Brianna Munsterman (Good Neighbors 4-H Club), third place Blue Ribbon to Justin Phoenix (Blackwater Bobcats 4-H Club), other Blue Ribbons to Zachary Munsterman (Good Neighbors 4-H Club), Claire Starbuck (Good Neighbors 4-H Club), Rebekah Papasifakis (Good Neighbors 4-H Club) and Riley Edmunds (Good Neighbors 4-H Club).
The following members will represent Johnson County at a regional level for advanced awards: Addison Counts, Riley Edmunds, Clayton Gower, Mallory Hall, Grayci Holcomb, Zachary Munsterman, Clayton Phoenix, Justin Phoenix, Levi Phoenix, Wyatt Phoenix and Claire Starbuck.
Other youth were recognized for their volunteer help and leadership with younger 4-H members.
The following youth received recognition for serving as a junior leader by helping assist the adult leader with the 4-H project: Riley Edmunds, two years (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Bailey Fleming, one year (Mineral Creek 4-H Club); Marlys Kanneman, two years (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Rebekah Papasifakis, two years (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Cooper Parsons, two years (Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club); Justin Phoenix, two years (Blackwater Bobcats 4-H Club); Levi Phoenix, one year (Blackwater Bobcats 4-H Club); Avery Vance, one year (Blackwater Bobcats 4-H Club); and Reagan Vance, one year (Blackwater Bobcats 4-H Club).
Another level of leadership older 4-H members can provide is being a teen leader which takes over the primary leadership of a project.
The members receiving recognition were Riley Edmunds, one year (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Marlys Kanneman, two years (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Rebekah Papasifakis, two years (Good Neighbors 4-H Club) and Morgan Starbuck, two years (Good Neighbors 4-H Club).
Volunteer leaders are the key to the success of the 4-H program and are recognized for reaching milestones in their years of service.
Those recognized this year include: Five Years of Service – Kristin Anstine (Chilhowee Indians 4-H Club), Diane Gower (Royal Clovers 4-H Club), Arthur Kanneman (Good Neighbors 4-H Club), Nancy Manning (Good Neighbors 4-H Club), Bruce Moore (Mineral Creek 4-H Club), Katrina Moreland (Heartland 4-H Club), Tiffany Parsons (Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club), Heather Phoenix (Blackwater Bobcats 4-H Club), Rebecca Skidmore (Chilhowee Indians 4-H Club); 10 Years of Service – Kim Hall (Royal Clovers 4-H Club), Andrea Nissen (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); 15 Years of Service – Rhonda Edmunds (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Twenty Years of Service – Dale Chaney (Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club); and 30 Years of Service – Marilyn Langguth (Mineral Creek 4-H Club).
Two of the premier awards given out each year are the Friend of 4-H and Outstanding 4-H Family.
This year, Johnson County 4-H recognized Dave Johnson of Warrensburg as the Friend of 4-H.
Johnson helps run the University of Central Missouri shooting range.
“He is so supportive of our 4-H kids and makes us feel welcome at the shooting range,” the nomination read. “He is always there to lend some advice and help arrange a shooting time that fits our schedule. He even helped a dad order his daughter her first gun. He has been nothing but positive with her and has really given her the confidence to want to continue the sport. Johnson County shooting sports is on the way back and Dave Johnson is one of the reasons why it is here to stay. We truly appreciate all he does behind the scenes to keep the UCM shooting range accessible for our kids.”
Johnson County 4-H selected Ray and Anne Patrick as this year’s outstanding 4-H family.
The Patricks raised four children through 4-H and are now watching their grandkids participate.
Anne is still an active member on the Small Animal Show Committee.
They sponsor numerous awards for the Johnson County Junior Livestock Show and have sponsored teams for the 4-H Farm Time Fun event.
The Danforth “I Dare You” Award recognizes young people who have demonstrated integrity, balanced development and a willingness to assume responsibility.
It is intended to provide encouragement to potential young leaders — to dare them to take on even more leadership roles and to reach their full potential.
This year’s recipient is Cooper Parsons (Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club).
“Cooper is a pleasant kid, he is very helpful and friendly to the younger members,” the nomination read. “I have noticed his involvement at the 4-H Carnival and Achievement Day. Cooper has been a member of 4-H for many years and has been a responsible county leader. He has been a good influence on our members to get involved at the County 4-H level. He is responsible and shows up the county meetings to meet all of his required duties. Cooper seems to be a well-rounded individual. He is involved in many activities and has been an active member at his 4-H group and the county level. Cooper has the potential to continue his leadership role at the County 4-H level. He is a good example of how to be in a leadership position but also to be approachable for our younger 4-H members. We appreciate his dedication and love of 4-H.”
Following the awards presentations, Kim Hall, University of Missouri Extension 4-H youth specialist, installed the 2020 Johnson County 4-H Officers – President Rebekah Papasifakis (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Vice President Justin Phoenix (Blackwater Bobcats 4-H Club); Vice President — Carnival Brianna Munsterman (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Vice President — Farm Time Fun Zachary Munsterman (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Vice President — Clover Kid Day Camp Colleen Keary (Mineral Creek 4-H Club); Secretary Kasey Johnson-Atkins (Union Chapel Lions 4-H Club); Treasurer Cooper Parsons (Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club); Reporter Marlys Kanneman (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Recreation Leaders Riley Edmunds (Good Neighbors 4-H Club) and Ryan Munsterman (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); and Adult Advisors Andrea Keary (Mineral Creek 4-H Club), Ann Papasifakis (Good Neighbors 4-H Club) and Heather Phoenix (Blackwater Bobcats 4-H Club).
Kara Smith was awarded the Zachary Parsons Memorial 4-H Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 on Sept. 27 at the Missouri 4-H Foundation’s annual scholarship and awards banquet in Columbia and was recognized again at the Johnson County 4-H Recognition Banquet.
The recognition banquet is made possible through the support of the following donors: the meal is sponsored by Central Missouri Community Credit Union, Equity Bank, F&C Bank, Central Bank, and Quarry City Savings & Loan.
The awards are sponsored by the following donors: Leader and Member pins, West Central Electric Cooperative; Junior Leader, Teen Leader and Senior awards, FCS Financial; Clover Kid, Junior and Intermediate awards, CFM Insurance, Inc.; 4-H Ribbons, Johnson County Farm Bureau; and the Outstanding 4-H Family Award, Holden Animal Clinic.
For more information on becoming a part of Johnson County 4-H, contact the University of Missouri Extension — Johnson County at (660) 747-3193 or visit extension.missouri.edu/johnson/4h.aspx.
Extension programs are open to all.
