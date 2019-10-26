Recently installed officers for Johnson County 4-H pose for a photo. Pictured in the front row from the left is Ryan Munsterman, Kasey Johnson-Atkins, Colleen Keary and Rebekah Papasifakis. Pictured in the middle row from the left is Justin Phoenix, Zachary Munsterman, Brianna Munsterman, Riley Edmunds and Cooper Parsons. Pictured in the back row from the left is Andrea Keary, Ann Papasifakis and Heather Phoenix.