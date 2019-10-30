COLUMBIA — Mallory Hall and Brinlea Rhyne of Johnson County were two of 68 Missouri youth to participate in a clothing construction and consumerism contest during State 4-H Fashion Revue on Oct. 19 at the University of Missouri campus.
“This contest helps youth enhance their skills and knowledge about sewing, clothing selection, knitting and crotchet and the importance of life skills like setting and achieving goals,” Program Coordinator Anne Reeder said. “State 4-H Fashion Revue is also about engaging youth with the research, education and other efforts MU is doing in these areas. We want them to see what they might be able to do with their interests in college.”
Rhyne was recognized as the second place winner in the Intermediate Level Clothes You Make Cotton Division.
The participants, ranging in ages 8 to 18, participated in a local fashion revue competition either in their county or regional area that qualified them to participate in the state contest.
Fashion Revue participants also took part in learning workshops lead by MU Textile and Apparel Management Graduate Students and Collegiate 4-H members about topics such as fashion supply chain, etiquette and communication skills.
Sponsors of the event included Nancy Wilkerson, Missouri Sewing Machine Company and the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
