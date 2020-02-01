COLUMBIA — Farmers will learn new ways to farm with computers at a Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 meeting at Osage Beach.
During Computers on the Farm, they will meet to share their ideas and learn from others.
"It’s a second try for Computers on the Farm this year," Kent Shannon, MU Extension agricultural engineer, said. "A January meeting was snowed out."
In much of the program, farmers talk to farmers.
“Farmers are innovators and like to share,” Shannon said. “The program continues being updated as new ideas come forth.”
Uses of farm computers range from bookkeeping to precision agriculture.
MU specialists add new ideas as well.
Shannon keeps up on tracking drones for crop scouting.
Tracking of grazing paddocks for rotational grazing by cows becomes easier with computer apps.
Now home assistant devices are available.
Micro Bit computers will be shown at work.
Attendees should bring their computers and mobile devices.
There will be show-and-tell plus work sessions.
Leaders will show new equipment.
"The meeting is for the whole family," Shannon said. "Sometimes young people help older family members. Programs help all users, from beginners to most advanced."
One reason for postponing the January meeting was that schools were closed for severe weather.
“School buses couldn’t bring FFA members who attend,” Shannon said.
This long-running conference will be held in the same place as before, but the resort name has changed to Margaritaville Lake Resort, 494 Tan Tar A Drive, Osage Beach.
Special offseason room rates apply.
Call (800) 826-8272 for reservations.
Register for the event at agebb.missouri.edu/cotf.
For more information, contact Shannon at (573) 445-9792 or shannond@missouri.edu.
Registration fees include meals and materials.
