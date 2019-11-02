MU Extension is offering an opportunity to learn about tax issues and changes affecting farmers, ranchers and their families from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, and Nov. 18.
The program will be the same each evening, so choose the location most convenient.
Distance education technology will be used to allow more locations.
- Individual Issues - includes charitable contributions, determining fair market value, 2019 rates and limits and known amounts for 2020.
- Agriculture Issues - depreciation, 2018 Farm Bill, income tax planning for farmers, getting out of the farm business, qualified conservation contributions, IRS Form 4797 and allocation of basis.
- State Tax Issues - information from Department of Revenue on updates/changes.
Nov. 7 locations (pre-register by Nov. 5):
- Farmington (573) 545-3516; Weber Road Facility, Weber Road
- Fulton (573) 581-3231; Callaway Extension Center, 5803 County Road 302
- Kirksville (660) 457-3469; Adair County Extension Center, 503 E. Northtown Road
- Osceola (417) 646-2419; First Baptist Church, 555 Walnut St.
- St. Joseph (816) 279-1691; Buchanan County Extension Center, 4125 Mitchell Ave.
- Tuscumbia (573) 369-2394; Miller County Extension Center, 134 Second St.
- Lebanon (417) 532-7126; Laclede County Extension Center, 186-D N. Adams Ave.
Nov. 18 locations (pre-register by Nov. 15):
- Bethany (660) 425-6434; Harrison County Extension Center, 505 Main St. (Courthouse Basement)
- Bolivar (417) 326-4916; Polk County Extension Center, 110 E. Jefferson
- Hermitage (417) 646-2419; Hickory County Extension Center, 18715 Cedar St.
- Marshfield (417) 859-2044; Webster County Extension Center, 800 S. Marshall St.
- Mexico (573) 581-3231; Vocational Agriculture Center, 905 N. Wade St.
- Steelville (573) 775-2135; Steelville Library, 210 S. Third St.
There is no cost to attend but pre-registration is required by calling the phone number by the site one plans to attend.
Pre-registration is important to make sure there are sufficient materials and in case of weather issues, one can be notified of any changes.
For more information, contact Mary Sobba at (573) 581-3231 or Wesley Tucker at (417) 326-4916.
