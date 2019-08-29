The Farm, Family & ME! Summit for Women is planned for Thursday, Sept. 5, and Friday, Sept. 6, at the Missouri Farm Bureau Building, 701 S. Country Club Drive, in Jefferson City.
Concurrent sessions include Most Common Estate Planning Mistakes, Managing Our Finances-Home Vs. Farm, Electric Fencing Tips, Grain Marketing Strategies, How to Get a Better Price for my Cattle, Crop Insurance 101, Planning a Flexible Grazing System, Is PRF or LRP Insurance for Me?, Live Life in Full Bloom, Farm Bill—Decisions for Your Farm, Agritourism—Ideas and Options, Utilizing Cover Crops, Easy Meals for Your Family, Retirement Errors, Communication with Family—Out-laws and In-laws, Managing Stress and Let’s Talk Panel.
Registration for the event opens at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 5.
President and Founder of FarmHer Marji Guyler-Alaniz, North Dakota State University Extension Specialist Robert Bertsch and fifth-generation farmer Kalena Bruce are gust speakers.
Scholarships are available for high school and college students. For addition financial help, contact Karisha Devlin at (660) 397-2179 for more information.
For other additional information, contact Devlin; Wesley Tucker at (417) 326-4916; or Mary Sobba at (573) 581-3231.
