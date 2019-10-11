Fall workshops to discuss benefits of warm season grasses

STOCKTON — “Warm season grasses provide high quality summer forage for cattle grazing and allow rest time for lower quality cool season pastures,” MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist Patrick Davis said.
The ideal planting times for native warm season grasses are winter and spring.
MU Extension will provide Warm Season Grass Cattle Grazing Workshops during November to educate cattle producers interested in knowledge on establishment, management and cattle grazing benefits of warm season grasses.
Locations and times for these workshops will be:
- 1 p.m. Nov. 8, Kneeland Center, 209 A South Main, Liberal
- 6 p.m. Nov. 19, Bates County NRCS/SWCD Office, 625 West Nursery Box B, Butler
MU Extension Agronomy and Livestock Field Specialists will give similar presentations at each locations.
Presentation topics will include:
- Warm Season Grass Development and Management
- Cattle Nutrition and Grazing Management on Warm Season Grasses
Workshops are free to the public but registration is required to attend.
To register for the Nov. 8 workshop, contact the Barton County MU Extension Center at (417) 682-3579 by Nov. 7.
To register for Nov. 19 workshop, contact the Bates County NRCS/SWCD Office at (660) 679-6124 ext. 3 by Nov. 18.
For other questions, contact Davis MU at (417) 276-3313 or davismp@missouri.edu.
Contact MU Extension immediately if you need accommodations because of a disability, need to relay emergency medical information or need special arrangements if the building is evacuated.
