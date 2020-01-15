COLUMBIA — Jillian Bryant, Fulton, was crowned the 2020 Missouri Beef Queen during the 52nd Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Bryant represented the Callaway/Montgomery County Cattlemen's Association and is the daughter of John and Carrie Bryant.
She received a $1,000 scholarship.
Winning first runner-up was Anna Elbert, representing Franklin County Cattlemen's.
She received a $500 scholarship.
The second runner-up was Asia Marriott, representing Morgan County Cattlemen's.
She received a $250 scholarship.
The three contestants presented a speech on a topic relating to the beef industry and interviewed with a panel of three judges.
The Missouri Beef Queen will be responsible for representing the Missouri beef industry at livestock shows, conferences and events throughout the year.
The Missouri CattleWomen's Association hosts the contest each year.
It is also supported by the Missouri Cattlemen's Association and Missouri's Cattlemen Foundation.
The Missouri Beef Industry Council; Carolyn Dieckman; Sue Day; Patty Wood; Janet Crow; Darla Haines; and Bates County CattleWomen sponsored the contest.
"The Missouri Beef Queen Contest is a great way to offer our young women an opportunity at ambassadorship for our industry" Haines, who chairs the contest with the help of Dieckman, said. "We find our best and brightest and empower them to continue their advocacy in the industry."
The annual convention concluded Sunday, Jan. 12.
