KINGSVILLE — A Cattle Artificial Insemination (AI) School will take place April 2, 3 and 4 at the Kingsville Livestock Auction.
The AI school is dedicated to teaching cattle producers the ability to artificially inseminate their cows.
This would allow producers to utilize genetics from proven, high-accuracy sires which will add value to their future calves at time of market.
On April 2 and April 3, the school will be at 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and on April 4, the school will be at 8 a.m. to noon.
The cost of the school is $450 and space is limited.
Register early in order to ensure a spot in the class.
Cattle producers that attend the school will have hands-on training on the proper technique to artificially inseminate a cow and semen handling.
Producers will be given information on herd health, nutrition and genetics.
In addition, producers will be provided the latest information on the most current estrous synchronization protocols for heifers and cows.
The AI school will include classroom time and plenty of practice time.
The University of Missouri Extension, Select Sires and Kingsville Livestock Auction will sponsor the AI school.
Dinner will be provided each evening.
Payment is required to reserve a spot in the class.
For questions about registration or the AI school, contact MU Extension Livestock Specialist David Hoffman in the Cass County Extension Office at (816) 380-8460.
