WARSAW — MU Extension wants to educate rural agricultural producers, landowners and residents about agritourism and the opportunities it may provide for them, so Amie Breshears and a variety of local, regional and national partners have put together the Basics of Agritourism Conference to do just that.
This is an opportunity for individuals to learn and get questions answered regarding:
- agritourism law,
- marketing/social media,
- insurance,
- wildlife leases,
- business plan/feasibility,
- forestry,
- Missouri Grown, and
- USDA farm programs.
“This conference is designed to help interested individuals learn about and understand the basics of agritourism, with the goal of helping them get started with an idea and/or increase and improve what they are already doing,” Breshears said.
The conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 at Henderson Ranch, 23480 Hwy 7, Warsaw.
Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. and is included in the registration fee of $25 (individual) or $40 (couple).
Stockdog demonstrations and ranch tours are also available.
Seating is limited, register early at extension2.missouri.edu/events/basics-of-agritourism-conference.
“This conference is the first of its kind in our region and we have designed it with agritourism beginners in mind, with a wide variety of topics on information that they can use to make good decisions for their enterprises,” Breshears said.
For more information on the Agritourism Conference, call the Benton County Extension Office at (660) 438-5012.
