Area VII Future Farmers of America Officers hold Annual Area VII Leadership Conference

WARRENSBURG — On Tuesday, Sept. 10, Area VII Future Farmers of America Officers met at the Warrensburg High School to hold the Annual Area VII Leadership Conference.
Area VII school chapters were also present to compete in the Rituals Contest and to receive Chapter Degrees.
After opening ceremonies, members heard motivational speeches from State FFA Vice President Jacob Hall and National FFA Vice President Shea Booster.
Following their presentations, area officers partnered with chapter officers according to their office positions and gave presentations about how to successfully do their part and ideas to help their chapters grow.
Following the networking session, all participants gathered to find out the winners of the Rituals Contest and to hand out Chapter Degrees.
