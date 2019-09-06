Area VII FFA officers teach youth about agriculture at Missouri State Fair

The Area VII Future Farmers of America officers met Aug. 12 at the Missouri State Fair, volunteering to clean up buildings and teach youth about Missouri’s agriculture.
Officers started out the day in the FFA building cleaning up and taking care of the plants inside.
The group later traveled over to the agriculture building to help out with the Missouri Department of Agriculture booth.
The purpose of the booth was to engage and interest kids about agriculture through fun learning experiences like milking a cow, watching educational videos and a scavenger hunt.
FFA officers said they were glad to see a younger generation so enthused about the rural lifestyle and the countless opportunities offered through the agriculture industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.