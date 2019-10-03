Area VII FFA hosts Barnwarming Dance

HOLDEN — Area VII Future Farmers of America officers organized a Barnwarming Dance for all Area VII FFA members on Sept. 21.
The event was held at the Holden Community Center.
The theme for this year’s barnwarming was “International Harvester.”
Each chapter was encouraged to participate in decorating donation jars to display, with all proceeds going towards “Give the Gift of Blue,” which helps provide FFA jackets, as needed, to ensure all members have an opportunity to wear one.
In addition to the dance, members had a chance to participate in a variety of games as well as vote for the new Area VII FFA king and queen.
More than 400 youth attended the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.