SEDALIA — Area 7 FFA officers met Jan. 7 in Sedalia for the annual Greenhand Motivation Conference.
Every year, each chapter within the area sends their first-year FFA members, or Greenhands, to take part in this leadership conference.
The conference began with the opening ceremonies conducted by the Area Officers and was followed by a skit presented by the State Officers.
Greenhands were divided into several groups where they were able to hear a motivational speech given by state officers.
To conclude the day's events, all members gathered together and Area Officers gave the closing ceremonies.
Miles Bailey, Area 7 reporter, said these conferences are very important because it may be one the first times new members can really see what they can accomplish through FFA and gives them more drive to pursue various goals and opportunities within FFA at chapter, district and state levels.
