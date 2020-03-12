This year’s Annual Hickory County Agricultural Conference will take place March 26 at the McCarty Senior Center in Wheatland, Missouri.
Registration will begin at 6 p.m. and the meal will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by a few activities leading up to the main topic for the evening, “Non-Traditional Stockpiling – Grazing Milo."
Rusty Lee, MU Extension agronomist, will be the evening’s speaker.
The Senior Center staff will prepare the meal and several local agricultural industries, as well as local producers will sponsor the meal.
Contact the Hickory County MU Extension office by calling (417) 745-6767 or by emailing wheelerjr@missouri.edu to RSVP.
