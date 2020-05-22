NEVADA — Alfalfa 101: Establishing a Stand, Starting Production, Harvesting, Feeding and Economics will be offered online via Zoom.
The workshop, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. on June 2, will give producers the basic knowledge to produce alfalfa.
Alfalfa is quite different from other forages and requires more management but rewards with high quality forage.
Pat Miller, University of Missouri Extension agronomy specialist; Wesley Tucker, MU Extension agriculture business specialist and Patrick Davis, MU Extension livestock specialist, will host the class.
The cost is $25 per person.
The 68-page Alfalfa Management Guide and other handouts will be emailed to participants.
Make reservations by June 1 by registering online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/alfalfa-101-zoom-session.
For more information, call Pat Miller at (417) 448-2560 or email MillerPD@missouri.edu.
