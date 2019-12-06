COLUMBIA — The average price for bred heifers was $1,767 in the third Show-Me-Select fall sale.
It was the biggest of the six sales so far.
Ten consignors offered 231 head Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Kingsville Livestock Auction.
AI-bred heifers averaged $1,805, compared to $1,667 for bull-bred heifers.
“That $138 bonus shows buyers know value in artificial insemination,” David Hoffman, University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist, said. “Also, they like early-bred heifers.”
With fixed-time AI (FTAI), all heifers can be bred in one morning while bulls spread their work over months.
Also, AI breeding offers top genetics in a breed.
FTAI brings more uniform calf crops, saving time at calving and adding value to feeder calves.
Sale consignors also learn value from FTAI in their own herds.
This year, there were 167 AI entries and only 64 bull-bred heifers.
“Show-Me-Select heifers are ‘high-information’ heifers,” Jordan Thomas, MU Extension beef specialist, said. “Buyers know information is worth something.”
Each sale offers a catalog printed on sale day with data on each heifer.
Sales are learning events for buyers and sellers.
All heifers sold are from beef farmers enrolled in the MU Extension educational program.
Most have been enrolled for years, improving their own herds with SMS data.
The SMS protocols emphasize management starting before breeding.
The plan carries through to pregnancy checks just before the sales.
With calving-ease management and DNA, death losses in calving season drop.
With FTAI, calving time is shortened.
Owners spend fewer nights checking during calving.
Over time, Show-Me-Select calves improve with stacked genetics.
These tier two heifers bring bigger premiums as well.
Repeat buyers pay more, sale organizers have learned, but Hoffman noted that more new buyers appeared this year to bid.
“They’ve heard of added value for the program,” Hoffman said.
Three fall sales remain: Dec. 7 in Fruitland; Dec. 13 in Farmington; and Dec. 14 in Palmyra.
Sale information is available from MU Extension centers in Cape Girardeau, St. Francois and Ralls counties and at agebb.missouri.edu/select.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.