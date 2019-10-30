The National AgrAbility Project will offer a limited number of travel stipends to farmers, ranchers and other agricultural workers with disabilities and their spouses/caregivers (when applicable), to attend the 2020 National Training Workshop scheduled for March 23 to 26, 2020.
Applications are due by Dec. 20.
All funds must be used exclusively for costs of attending the NTW, including:
- Cost of NTW registration for farmers/ranchers with disabilities.
- NTW sponsored hotel accommodations up to four nights - March 23, 24 and 25 (fourth night can be either March 22 or March 26) at the Madison Concourse Hotel ($123.59 per night including taxes).
- While they have 12 accessible rooms reserved at the Madison Concourse Hotel, it is possible that these may be booked by the time stipends are announced. Therefore, stipend recipients needing accessible rooms may be asked to stay at The Hilton Madison Monona Terrace ($123.59 per night including taxes), which is about a half mile away from the conference hotel.
Approved travel includes airfare and transportation to and from airports, or if driving, mileage reimbursement at the 2020 IRS standard mileage rate round trip to and from the NTW – up to $400 total – based on MapQuest mileage.
Registration and hotel accommodations (excluding incidentals) will be paid by the National AgrAbility Project.
Airfare (if required) and mileage will be reimbursed to participants after the NTW.
Original receipts must be presented for reimbursement of each expense claimed.
Actual stipend amounts will be determined by the number of applications received and the amount of sponsorship funds available to the National AgrAbility Project.
Full or partial stipends may be awarded.
For consideration, applicants should be seeking a participatory role in either the NTW or state/regional activities.
More than one applicant may apply per state.
Priority will be given to first-time applicants.
To apply for a 2020 NTW Farmer/Rancher Travel Stipend, complete all information on the application form at extension.missouri.edu/johnson.
It is important to print the information neatly so that it is legible.
Applications must be received no later than Dec. 20.
Applications can be mailed to Chuck Baldwin, National AgrAbility Training Workshop Stipend Committee, 814 Laurel Hill Place, Fort Wayne, Indiana, 46825.
Applications can also be faxed to (270) 477-0222 or scanned and emailed to Chuck at baldwi19@purdue.edu.
Once the application/registration form has been filled out, it is not necessary to register for the NTW on the AgrAbility website.
NAP staff will contact participants concerning the stipend application and will provide any further instructions as necessary.
It is also recommended to call the Madison Concourse Hotel at (877) 510-7465 or (414) 935-5941 to make a room reservation as soon as possible – even before knowing if one will receive a stipend – since the room block may fill up fast.
Tell them if one is with the 2020 AgrAbility National Training Workshop and let them know if one needs an ADA room.
If one does not receive a stipend, the person will have the option of cancelling the room reservation or paying for his or her own stay.
The NAP will transfer the reservation to the NAP bill if one receives a stipend or will notify them if they do not receive one.
If all ADA rooms at the Madison Concourse Hotel are booked, there are accessible rooms blocked at the Hilton Monona Terrace.
Participants should call (608) 255-5100 for reservations and let them know they are with AgrAbility.
If you have any questions regarding the stipends, contact Chuck Baldwin at (574) 306-7329 or by email at baldwi19@purdue.edu.
If Baldwin is not available by phone, contact Tess McKeel at (585) 447-9015 (office), (585) 953-8430 (cell) or by email at tmckeel@goodwillfingerlakes.org.
