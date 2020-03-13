The University of Missouri Extension will host Ag Entrepreneurs: Resources for Success on April 1 at Centennial Hall at the Vernon County Fairgrounds.
The event will provide information about resources to help attendees be successful at expanding an agriculture business, starting an alternative agriculture enterprise and looking for opportunities in agriculture.
Vernon County Fairgrounds is located at 1488 E. Ashland in Nevada, Missouri.
The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will have speakers from MU Extension, Sustainable Agriculture Resource Development, Missouri Agriculture & Small Business Development Authority, Missouri Small Business Development Center, USDA Rural Development and Missouri Northern Pecans.
The cost is $30 per person, with lunch included.
Call in meeting reservation by March 27 to the Vernon County Extension Center at (417) 448-2560 or register online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/ag-entrepreneurs-resources-for-success.
